Masaba Gupta Comes As Herself in ‘Masaba Masaba’ And We Love It!
Why 'Masaba Masaba' is a warm hug for any girl who's grown up with insecurities.
I feel like the universe resounded for Netflix a little bit as Masaba Masaba dropped and most voices echoed a similar sentiment of, "Oh what beautiful mother-daughter relationship portrayal." It isn't rocket science to figure what was true and what wasn't in this 60-40 fiction reality six-part series. Would I have liked it to be a movie? Well, maybe. But guessing from the praises for the first season of Masaba Masaba, it might just be renewed for another season. Until then, we'll have to appreciate seeing more of their stories and wait more of Masaba...
Thank You for Showing Her As She Is...
When was the last time you saw a lead with a deeper skin tone? When was the last time you saw acne scars on a lead? In an interview, Taapsee Pannu spoke about how David Dhawan had a problem with her curls and we saw Taapsee with only straight hair in Judwaa 2. Point being, seeing Masaba shatter all those notions about a lead with a character so real is what makes this show.
Media has us believing that women must have perfect skin and guys must have a six-pack to flaunt when they lift their shirt but that's far from what people really are.
While some may choose a lifestyle that helps them attain those, the truth is that we have grown up being too skinny or big, or having acne. Some people even have adult acne. And kudos to Masaba Masaba makers as well as the actors for embracing that.
Unapologetic Woman Doing Her Own Thing
Speaking of just the character, if Masaba has been portrayed just as herself in the show, I want a friend like her. The whole reason why she is so relatable in the show is because Masaba Masaba doesn't eulogize her or Neena Gupta. We see her change her decisions, we see her take control of her life, we see her falling apart, we see her all over the place and we see her pick up those fallen pieces and build back up again.
Acceptance of the Past as She Moves Forward
When we look at celebrities, most of us tend to think of them as perfect figures, who have things easy. In Masaba Masaba, we see the little Masaba pop in every now and then. When we see Masaba move into a new house, we see the young her dancing and celebrating her achievement, which leaves the viewer with a sense that she wanted a house of her own since childhood. Similarly in her low moments, when she has a fight with her mother, we see the little her sit down, bringing a sense of how she feels exactly as a child would feel when a mother scolds them.
An easy breezy narrative spread across six parts has left a lot of us asking for more! And hope we get that.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.