Masaba Gupta Comes As Herself in ‘Masaba Masaba’ And We Love It!

When we look at celebrities, most of us tend to think of them as perfect figures, who have things easy. In Masaba Masaba, we see the little Masaba pop in every now and then. When we see Masaba move into a new house, we see the young her dancing and celebrating her achievement, which leaves the viewer with a sense that she wanted a house of her own since childhood. Similarly in her low moments, when she has a fight with her mother, we see the little her sit down, bringing a sense of how she feels exactly as a child would feel when a mother scolds them.