Mahira Khan Is Yet Another Woman Being Trolled For Marrying A Successful Man

Mahira Khan joins the several successful women who are called 'gold-diggers' for simply marrying a wealthy man.

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, celebrated for her acting prowess and grace on both sides of the border, recently tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.

A video from the event went viral, capturing the emotional moment as Mahira walked down the aisle in a pastel lehenga, leaving her groom teary-eyed.

Take a look:

Yet, the joyous occasion was marred by a disturbing trend – Mahira Khan was mercilessly trolled for marrying a "rich man" with comments implying that she was a "gold-digger."

And the worst part? This isn't the first time such a scenario has unfolded.

Previously, prominent women like Parineeti Chopra and Sushmita Sen faced similar sexist critiques when they announced their relationships with accomplished men (Raghav Chadha and Lalit Modi, respectively).

Regardless of the fact that Mahira Khan's reported net worth ($6 million) is much higher than Salim Karim's ($1 million), this form of trolling signifies a deeply rooted bias that relegates women to being evaluated based on the financial standing of their partners.

Funnily enough, the same individuals who argue against the need for feminism — often claiming that women have already achieved equality with men — are the ones quick to judge women by such harsh and bigoted standards.

Let's be clear: even if Mahira Khan's net worth were less than her partner's, her decision to marry her partner should never be equated with being a "gold digger."

These comments are not a reflection of how successful women conduct themselves, but rather a stark reflection of how increasingly anti-women our spaces are growing to be.

Such comments are detrimental on multiple levels. They perpetuate harmful stereotypes, diminish a woman's achievements, and strip her of her individuality.

More significantly, these faceless trolls underscore the need for continued progress in gender equality and the dismantling of prejudices that continue to plague our society.

Mahira Khan's success and personal choices should be celebrated for what they are—an individual's accomplishments and a personal decision based on love and happiness. The time has come to recognize and challenge this misogynistic bias, and strive for a world where women can live their lives without being unjustly judged and demeaned for every step they take.

Topics:  Mahira Khan 

