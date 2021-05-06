‘LOL Hasse Toh Phasse’ Will Make You Question Your Existence

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse's challenge is to 'control' laughter and I am sorry to say but this is the easiest challenge ever.

Pro Tip: Watch this on a device that has a low volume by default.

The show, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is the worst thing I have watched since the pandemic started and mind you my crutch has only been cringe content. So THIS says a lot.

This 'reality TV' style show dropped on the platform last week. It has popular comedians, including Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon and also some social media content creators like Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua. Spread over six episodes, the challenge is to survive six hours together without laughing.