Lockdown With Pets: How Animals Are Helping Us Cope With Crisis

The correlation between pet ownership and improved mental health is a commonly accepted idea by this point. With weekly ‘pet therapy’ sessions becoming a routine exercise at certain workplaces and dog cafes opening up across cities, people are finally embracing the psychological benefits of such relationships.

Especially at a time like this, pets are proving to be absolute lifesavers for some. For Mumbai-based Aashish Mehrotra, his indie dog Lucifer has become a pillar of strength. He says, “It's a very volatile time for me to be only indoors without human interaction. My only solace is my time with Lucifer who makes sure I don't just sit in bed.”