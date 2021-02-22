Hey Trolls, Can You Leave Kareena Kapoor Khan & Her Newborn Alone?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with another baby boy on 21 February and I think we can all agree that for any family the birth of a child makes for a special, private moment.

But, of course, in India we consider any celebrity a public property and their children too.

Back in 2016, when Taimur Ali Khan was born, his name made headlines. Every person had an opinion on how the two chose to name him after a 'barbaric' ruler.

And now, four years later, things have only gotten worse. It's almost like with each passing year, we become a scarier version of ourselves (at least online) and hate is in fashion.