10 New Kinds of Instagram Influencers Coronavirus Has Given Us

Ever since the country went into lockdown, my Instagram has looked VERY different. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that the slowdown has hit the influencer economy as well. In my 22 days of pointlessly scrolling through Instagram, I’ve realised that the current situation is a double-edged sword for these influencers.

Earlier, I would get spammed by my chosen influencers as they went about the country, keeping me updated with the latest of everything. Keeping the FOMO aside, I still enjoyed their content. It was the right amount of aspirational and sometimes, even added actual value to my life. But now, all of that is gone! However, the lack of new content is forcing influencers to really rack their brains for new ways to create content. It seems as if coronavirus has birthed new influencer personalities.