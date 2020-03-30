The Many Problems With Badshah’s New Song ‘Genda Phool’

This is my contention with a lot of Hindi songs and not just Badshah’s song. However, right now because I am talking about this song, in particular, I would like to bring to your notice that in a general situation I would blame only the cinematographer for such filmography of the song, however, in this case, it’s a joint venture by Badshah and Tuhin Mukherjee.

When you have lyrics in - what’s supposed to be your definition of ‘rap’ (I would call it the *slowest* rap ever) - the song talking about the butterfly tattoo on a woman’s waist, no power in the world can stop a cinematographer from searching for that visual cue for eyeballs.

If I may, I would like to turn the attention of you ladies and men of the world to an English song that could have possibly gone SO wrong if not filmed right. I am sure all of you have heard Girls Like You. I love that song but I still remember when I first saw the name of the song in 2018, I told myself that lyrics of this song *could* be off. And to this day, I believe that the video of the song made it for me.

Now, all I hope for is that we can break from the shackles of male gaze when it comes to filming our songs and films.