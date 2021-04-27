India Set an Example for the World on How NOT To Handle COVID-19
In January 2021, India was celebrating its victory over the virus. Three months later, a lot has changed.
In January 2021, on numerous occasions, PM Narendra Modi emphasised on how efficiently India had been dealing with the pandemic, which has engulfed the world. We were reminded of how India had set an example for the world on how to handle the COVID-19 situation. Oh well.
Over three months later, a lot has changed. India’s second wave of coronavirus outbreak is the fastest-growing in the world, many states claim shortage of vaccine doses, and patients are struggling for oxygen and hospital beds in several parts of the country.
Did we start celebrating India’s victory over the virus too soon? Because only that would justify holding large election rallies and festival gatherings amidst the growing crisis.
From the world looking at India with hope to the world sending aid to India... that escalated quickly.
Things are so bad today that India can’t even help its own people.
The government has been providing several solutions to curb the COVID growth. Like, suggesting that people wear a mask in their private car, even if they’re alone because it’s a “public space” and to wear a mask at home even when one is with one's family. But they allowed people to participate in election rallies without mask and zero social distancing.
Only in India: A super-spreader, a hotspot will save people from Corona... Okay then!
