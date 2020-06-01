Both the United States and India have seen social unrest and protests in the recent past. While India recently saw an uprising against the controversial CAA & NRC, Americans are currently protesting in huge numbers anti-black racism and police brutality after a recent horrifying case.Recently 46-year-old George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight, as a policeman choked him down with his knee on George’s neck for over seven minutes, while he screamed saying he couldn’t breathe and begged for water. George was unarmed.For Indians locked up in homes right now, the images and headlines flooding in are a stark reminder of what we saw merely months ago. The resemblance is uncanny, even if we debate the root cause:George Floyd Death: Taylor Swift Calls out Trump, Demands Justice We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.