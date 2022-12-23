I Watched (And Ranked) All The Christmas Episodes Of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

It may have been over a year since American cop-comedy show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine concluded its eighth and final season; but the bitingly funny sitcom never fails to make headlines during the festive season.

Owing to some of the finest holiday-themed episodes, rewatching the show during the holidays is a fan favourite ritual. Here's every single Christmas episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine ranked - from worst to best, with the ranking rubric being:

1. How funny is it?

2. How rewatch-able is it?

3. Does it invoke the Christmas spirit?