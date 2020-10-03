Honest Review of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli'

Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, released on 2 October on Zee Plex. In the film, Ishaan essays the role of a taxi driver named Blackie and Ananya is a dancer named Pooja. Due to an unexpected turn of events, both Blackie and Pooja run into each other and thus begins their crazy ride across Mumbai as they lliterally make a run for their lives.

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

Here's a brutally honest review of the film.