Hathras: Not 'Based' on Anyone's Life

On 29 September, it was reported that a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had been allegedly gang-raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, had died in a hospital in Delhi. This incident sparked a discussion on social media about caste violence against women, with many feeling enraged and disgusted. It also led to protests in several parts of the country.

A lot has happened since the death of Hathras victim. From Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi being manhandled by the UP police to the cops claiming to have found an "international plot" responsible for defaming the Yogi Adityanath government.. At this point, the unfolding events are no less than a film playing out in real life.

