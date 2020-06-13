The world is burning after one man's death. George Floyd. The killing of the 46-year-old has opened up deep wounds of racial discrimination - a fire that started from the US where the incident happened and has since spread like wildfire in the Western world. But for us Indians - discrimination - on the grounds of our colour or class or religion or gender has been rampant for generations - inflicted by both foreign and domestic players. The modern world we live in needs a symbol to stir it up, make them rise - unified against an age-old wrong.Floyd in his death has become that symbol. For us Indians, therefore, there is a Floyd in all of us. Be it a Bengali woman or a Kashmiri man, a Tibetan monk or a Sikh family - we have all, in different measure, been victims of discrimination, in various times of our lives. Floyd, therefore, isn't dead. He lives in me - reminding me that it is time that I start to breathe.Concept: Kounteya SinhaIllustration: Soumyadip SinhaGeorge Floyd vs Faizan: Many Similarities, One Big Difference We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.