‘Wonder Woman’ or ‘War Criminal’, Twitter Debates Gal Gadot’s Fate

The Israel-Palestine conflict has been making headlines for years. After the Holocaust, Jews who survived wanted to create a safe haven in a country in the Middle East called Palestine, which is an Arabic-speaking nation. Both nations, Palestine and Israel, claim that the land was granted to them thousands of years ago because of the significance of the city Jerusalem. Israel ended up gaining control and the settlers forced the Muslims out. The areas that are still being fought over to this day are Gaza and the West Bank.