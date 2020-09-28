A Fatigued 'Bigg Boss' Viewer’s Concerns About the New Season..

These contestants think of ways to yell 24X7, get attention and be on camera...oh no wait, should I say, stay interesting enough to be in the episode cut.

In the recent press conference, the makers also said that the show is NOT scripted.

Staying in one house for days can be stressful, now I get that. But one wonders if the contestants are directed to act in a certain manner based on what trajectory they are taking on the show.

If you have followed the show, Salman Khan too has his favourites. It's no rocket science to figure that out.

Basically, it's like Parliament if you had to lock all these polititians in one house. Okay, I'd pay to watch that.