What a Protest Taught Me: India Won’t Change For A Few Angry Men

Mumbai, you did what I thought wasn’t possible. You didn’t just remind me of what this country stands for, you made me give up the hatred in my own heart - one, that as a member of the most othered minority in the country, I had made part of myself.

I reached the maidan at 3:30 pm, half an hour before the protest was scheduled to start, and from the moment I went in, all I saw was a constant inflow of people. People - real people. The rich to the poor, the celebrities and the children, the angry teenagers and the teary-eyed old men, the women in skirts and the women in burqas. All one, all together, all determined to do what needed to be done.