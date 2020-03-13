Decoding Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman in The Amazon Original Hunters

Al Pacino’s debut original series ‘Hunters’ is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and we’re here to decode Meyer Offerman - the character he plays in the show, and that too without giving you any spoilers.

As much as Offerman is an exemplary leader, he’s also the ultimate mastermind who will stop at nothing in his quest for revenge.

Watch this video to know our 5-point observation of Pacino’s layered portrayal of Offerman. We’d also like to know what you think of the character so let us know your thoughts in the comments.