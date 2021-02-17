There Was a Time When Akshay, Bachchan Cared About Fuel Prices
Hey celebs, where are all the jokes about fuel price hikes now?
Fuel prices across the country have been a major concern for any Indian lately. In some cities, petrol prices are set to cross the Rs 100 per litre mark and diesel price is running at an all-time high as well. But do you remember the last time when your favourite celebrities had an opinion or two to share about these sky-rocketing prices that affect the common man?
Let's take you back in time...
Khiladi Kumar and His Love for Humour
In 2012, Akshay Kumar had raised his voice about the soaring fuel prices. On 27 February 2012, the actor had tweeted, "Guys, I think it's time to clean up your bicycles and hit the road! As per sources, expecting another petrol price hike." But here's the things - almost 9 years later, not only does the actor not care to tweet about the soaring fuel prices, he also received massive flak for deleting this tweet.
Yes, in 2018, all of a sudden, many social media users noticed how this tweet by Khiladi Kumar was deleted. Many on Twitter called out the actor for his selective silence on social media when it came to issues that affected the common man.
But here's another tweet that Akshay Kumar forgot to delete or just deemed that it was better if it stayed...
Missing the Times When Big B Wrote Couplets on Fuel Prices
It wasn't just Akshay Kumar who cared about fuel prices, Big B (Amitabh Bachchan) too had a lot to say on the hikes. He let his humour shine when, in 2012, he spoke about the fuel price hike and shared a joke about the same on Twitter. Eight years later when Indians are seeing the highest price for fuel ever, we wonder where Bachchan Sr’s sense of humour is.
Oh, Big B...don't let us down!
Has Anupam Kher Spoken With His Driver Lately?
Here's what Anupam Kher tweeted about the fuel price hike in 2012.
Sure, Kher has a sense of humour that we have witnessed many a time on talk shows and even on Twitter. But we wonder if Kher hasn’t had the time to speak with his driver because of his busy schedule these days.
Mr Agnihotri, Where You At?
Vivek Agnihotri has been a huge advocate of giving gyaan on many topics that we can TOTALLY do without. But what about this? Where did all the limericks and jokes go now?
Many on social media have been calling out these celebrities for not raising their voices or just cracking a harmless joke on the fuel price hike now.
For actors like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan who were earlier vocal about issues such as fuel prices, a path of complete silence seems to be a conscious choice since 2014.
