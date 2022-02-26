Will Valimai be Trimmed? Was the Movie Longer Than the Wait for Its Release?

Almost after a 3-year long hiatus, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai released on Thursday, 24 February, creating a new non-holiday opening day record of around Rs 28.25 crores.

Helmed by H. Vinoth, the film is backed by Boney Kapoor starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead. The plot revolves around a shrewd cop who hunts down a deadly biker gang that smuggles drugs, snatches chains and commits contract murders.