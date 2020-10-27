'A Suitable Boy' Looks Pretty, But What's up With The Dialogues?

Lata (Tanya Maniktala) is playing with a *wait for it* MONKEY! There's a full-fledged Hindu wedding going on. Obviously. And, in order to explain what's happening, our main characters (Ishaan Khatter's Maan and Lata) are having a conversation where they're literally spelling out the concept of 'arranged marriage' and such for their white audience.

Honestly, it's just a little disheartening to see a story that rightfully belongs to Indians being snatched away and fetishised in such a disrespectful manner.