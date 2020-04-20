15 Honest Thoughts I Had While Watching ‘Four More Shots Please 2’

Y’all I caved in. I decided to give up on whatever little of my sanity is still remaining in this lockdown and watch season 2 of Four More Shots Please! I have a vague memory of sitting through the first three episodes of season one when it released. It wasn’t...great and I couldn’t tolerate it beyond that scene where the four main characters sit at Marine Drive and scream “vaginaaaaa” like it’s some kind of modern feminist anthem.

Anyway, I decided to keep the tradition going and watch *at least* three episodes of season 2 and then take a call.

Spoiler alert: I’m not going to be watching anymore.