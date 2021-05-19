13 Honest Thoughts I Had While Watching Sardar Ka Grandson

Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, and Neena Gupta is streaming on Netflix now. Directed by Kaashvi Nair, it is the story of Amreek (played by Arjun Kapoor), who decides to literally uproot and move an ancestral home from Lahore to Amritsar as part of his grandmother's dying wish.

Sardar, a name given fondly to Neena Gupta's character, was forced to leave this ancestral home during the partition after her husband died in communal clashes. After this, she migrated to Amritsar and since she is living her final days, she wants to die in her old home, and her grandson, Amreek vows to fulfill that wish.

So, here is what I thought of the movie as the events unfolded: