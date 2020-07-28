10 Times 'SOTY' Was More Believable Than 'The Kissing Booth 2'

The second installment of The Kissing Booth series on Netflix started streaming recently and I'm not really sure why we needed it in the first place. All the dancing and [spoiler alert! if you care] cheating and white people casually going to Ivy league colleges vaguely reminded me of Karan Johar's Student of the Year films.

Of course, I take Student of the Year films with a pinch of salt but with The Kissing Booth 2, I had to make that a tablespoon. I've watched both the SOTYs - even the insufferable Tiger Shroff one. But two hours 12 minutes of The Kissing Booth 2 somehow felt longer than Student of the Year 2. Now, I don't have answers for why I felt that but I do have some things to say about it..