10 Times 'SOTY' Was More Believable Than 'The Kissing Booth 2'
'The Kissing Booth 2' is streaming on Netflix.
The second installment of The Kissing Booth series on Netflix started streaming recently and I'm not really sure why we needed it in the first place. All the dancing and [spoiler alert! if you care] cheating and white people casually going to Ivy league colleges vaguely reminded me of Karan Johar's Student of the Year films.
Of course, I take Student of the Year films with a pinch of salt but with The Kissing Booth 2, I had to make that a tablespoon. I've watched both the SOTYs - even the insufferable Tiger Shroff one. But two hours 12 minutes of The Kissing Booth 2 somehow felt longer than Student of the Year 2. Now, I don't have answers for why I felt that but I do have some things to say about it..
1. I'm just going to address the elephant in the room and start off with Marco AKA MVP aka The New Hot Guy In The Kissing Booth 2.
How is he SO good at everything?? He's A1 at dancing, singing, sports, and studies. On top of that, he's also kind and helpful and humble despite that million dollar smile.
The cast of Student of the Year 1 & 2 collectively have nothing on him!
2. Guys, I *love* how confident Elle and Lee are about getting into the college of their choice. GOOD FOR THEM. But what really steals the cake is Elle actually getting into the college(s) of her choice by writing some basic essay about not knowing what she wants to be? NO ONE is buying that lie, Netflix!
Student of the Year also gave me many unrealistic expectations but it still showed me the value of hard work and the role of privilege in society, okay?
3. I'm not going to lie.. there's a lot of unrealistic stuff in Student of the Year that Karan Johar just expects us to swallow without a hiccup but there is nothing as unrealistic as Noah Flynn (the hotter one in the first The Kissing Booth movie) leaving behind his phone when he's out attending a concert.
That. Simply. Does. Not. Happen.
4. Lee doing a long jump from the entry door and landing precisely where he needs to in order to turn off the mic... sir, you put Tiger Shroff's entire Bollywood personality to shame.
Also just look at how many angles that one jump has been shot from. Wow. Is this what happens when a giant like Netflix (always) pumps money into pointless sequels?
5. I'm not saying Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's friendship in Student of the Year was the strongest but hey, at least it felt a little real (before all the drama went down).
But Elle and Lee's friendship is toxic beyond measure. Even without all the boy/girl school drama, it's still NOT a healthy friendship. Those toxic, immature rules?? Lee being a baby all the time?? Noooooope.
6. I want to understand why these 17-year-olds are spending so much free time playing arcade games? Hello?? Grow up??? Don't you have college essays to write?
Student of the Year kids would never.
7. I am just not on board with these kids sitting on a ferris wheel and eating food. Can you imagine Shanaya (Alia Bhatt) and Rohan (Varun Dhawan) eating chhole bhature on a Ferris wheel? Exactly.
8. The Student of the Year kids were extra AF but at least they had believable back stories - unhappy families, childhood yearning, not being filthy rich etc. This Marco guy in just unreal. He's not only a whole snack and mysteriously good at everything but also lives his life for "happiness." Brown kids will never be able to relate.
9. I am having a hard time picking between the most realistically uncomfortable female outfit but despite Alia Bhatt dancing in stilettos, I am going to pick Elle's VERY short skirt. Y'all, I really could not wear that to school everyday even if I wanted to.. Elle, you have my respect.
10. You know at the end of Student of the Year, how you realised that Rohan's (Varun Dhawan) dad was the real villain all along? But hey, at least it was obvious by then!!!
My unpopular opinion is that the real villain of The Kissing Booth 2 is LEE FLYNN but they won't let you see it.
