Watch: Hula Hoop Magic Ft Eshna Kutty
This video of Eshna Kutty hula hooping and multi-tasking is pure gold!
Camera: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
‘Sasural genda phool’ today has different recall imagery. More than Sonam Kapoor or Abhishek Bachchan, people think of a woman in a saree and sneakers, hoop dancing on the song.
Hooping for about a decade now, 24-year-old Eshna Kutty, who is now a social media sensation, picked up hula hoops after she saw a YouTube video of a woman doing some hoop tricks and felt that it was really cool and got intrigued by the aesthetics of it.
‘Jack of all trades, master of none’
This is how Eshna describes herself while talking about various interests in her life. Apart from hoop dancing, she sings with her grandfather, plays ukelele, guitar and piano, and knows skateboarding and slacklining.
“I don’t have the capacity to give 100 percent attention to one skill set. I get attracted to too many things. I love the fact that I know little bit of different things and I can dabble around with it.”Eshna Kutty, Flow Artist
For the last three months, Eshna has been working on her brand called Hoop Flo.
It will be a one-stop destination for everything about hula hoops, from selling hoops to online classes to connecting people of the community, trying to make the art accessible to all.
What’s It Like Being In The Flow?
“I think something about watching these rings move in a certain way is very pleasing to the eye, it’s very calming. The experience that you have within your body when you are in that movement when you are in the flow is... ya, it’s indescribable.”Eshna Kutty, Flow Artist
Eshna has taught many people in her workshops across the country and has a fixed student base of 200 people scattered across the world who she stays regularly in touch with.
Beyond Fitness, Hooping For Joy
Eshna says that people who have joined her classes conveyed how happy, confident and comfortable they feel in their skin. Eshna describes hooping as a feel-good experience.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.