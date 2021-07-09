Have Criticism for the Govt? Well, The 'Gift' of UAPA is Kaafi Real

The UAPA was introduced in 1967 as a legislation to set out reasonable restrictions on the fundamental freedoms under Article 19 (1) of the Constitution, such as freedom of speech, right to assemble peacefully, and right to form associations.

Over the years, terror-specific legislations like Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) were repealed, and the UAPA became the primary anti-terror legislation in India.

The provisions of the UAPA have an extremely wide ambit, which makes it possible to use them against even authors, academics, and lawyers.