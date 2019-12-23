Eagerly Waiting Protestors Let Down By Minhaj’s Un-Patriot Act

Hasan Minhaj was lauded for talking about “compassion fatigue” in the same episode, where he addressed how our brains are constantly absorbing information about issues around us - everything from climate change to racism - and how we feel pressured to contribute at all times. He spoke about exhausting yourself out, and made an appeal asking people to “sign out” for a bit to focus on things that truly matter to you.



The segment struck a chord with many, as millennial-trends and “arm-chair activism” has put people in a constant race to prove themselves to be “woke”, often at the cost of their mental health, burning themselves out.