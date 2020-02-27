Grim Reaper Thanks Anurag Thakur & Kapil Mishra for Their Efforts
The Grim Reaper wishes to thank the likes of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for keeping him so busy.
The Grim Reaper wishes to thank the likes of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for keeping him so busy. (Cartoon: Quint Neon)

The Grim Reaper wishes to thank the likes of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for keeping him so busy. After all, without their violence-inciting hate speech, would the Reaper have been able to take so many lives in Delhi?

Hate speech begets violence. Violence begets death.
Hate speech begets violence. Violence begets death.
Hate speech begets violence. Violence begets death. Aap chronology samajhiye.

