Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

Empowering images emerged on social media this week of women journalists from several Afghan outlets.

Varsha Rani
Published
Gender
3 min read
Among the many harrowing images in Afghanistan in recent days, one inspiring development is that despite the Taliban taking over Kabul, is the courage and determination shown by women journalists of the country.

Empowering images emerged on social media this week of women journalists from several Afghan outlets, such as TOLO News, Ariana TV, and Etilaatroz, reporting from ground zero.

Here's a look at some of Afghan's women journalists and their inspiring work.

Hasiba Atakpal, a reporter of TOLO News, has become one of the leading faces reporting from Kabul.

As the terrorist activities of the Taliban confined the Afghan people, especially women, to their homes, Atakpal continues to give detailed detailed accounts of the unfolding situation.

(Photo courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/@anubhabhonsle)

Zahra Rahimi, is another journalist, who has been seen in front of the camera, bringing the voice of the Afghans to the world.

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/@TajudenSoroush)

Sakina Amiri, a reporter at Afghan daily Etilaatroz, interviewed the members of the Taliban.

"They told me that my clothes are not Islamic. We were talking about the Islamic hijab and the reason why a veil and is considered Islamic hijab," she wrote on Twitter.

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/@TajudenSoroush)

For Nasrin Shirzad, meanwhile, it was business as usual. The anchor from Ariana TV continued her usual role anchoring a current affairs program.

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/@S_Hassanyar)

In a First, Woman Journo Interviews Taliban on Live Television

Making history, TOLO News anchor Beheshta Arghand interviewed a top Taliban official on 17 August.

The interview was the first broadcast conducted by a woman reporter since the Taliban's takeover, reported The New York Times.

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo courtesy: Twitter screengrab/@MiraqaPopal)

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo courtesy: Twitter Screengrab/@anubhabhonsle)

'Making A Statement': Twitter Applauds Journalists' Courage

A lot of people on Twitter came in support of these women journalists and appreciated them for their work, who, despite the Taliban rule, continue to bravely report live from ground zero.

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

Taliban Takeover: Meet the Brave Afghan Women Journalists Who Continue to Report

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)

