Ratio of Women in Senior Management Positions Higher in Rural India: NSO Report

The ratio of women workers at senior and middle-management positions, as against men, in rural areas was higher than the urban areas, revealed the Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2019-2020.

The annual report, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), revealed the ratio of women at managerial positions, as against men, in rural areas stood at 21.5 percent, while ratio of those in the urban areas accounted for only 16.5 percent.

However, the ratio of women workers in senior and middle management overall (including rural and urban) areas stood at 18.8 percent in 2019-2020, the report said.