Bulli Bai Case: 'Why Has PM Not Condemned Incident,' Asks Priyanka Chaturvedi

Days after the 'Bulli Bai' incident targeting Muslim women, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asks why the prime minister has remained silent over the development, and condemns the lack of action taken against the perpetrators.

"It is important for Muslim women to feel that there is a safety net around them. The highest authority of the land should stand in solidarity with them. The first step is condemnation, then comes action. The Centre should stand up against what is wrong," Chaturvedi told The Quint in an interview.