What #ChallengeAccepted Has to Do with Turkey – And Femicide

Over the last 48 hours, each of our Instagram timelines have been painted black-and-white by women posting their selfies, accompanied with #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen.

According to Instagram spokesperson, the hashtags are “meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything”.

But turns out, the campaign is much more than that. The black-and-white photo challenge was initially inspired by the heightened violence against women in Turkey and in particular, the brutal murder of a 27-year-old student named Pinar Gültekin.