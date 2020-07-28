Why Women on Instagram are Posting Selfies With #ChallengeAccepted

There are at least 3.2 million posts on Instagram in which #ChallengeAccepted was used.

Mythreyee Ramesh
Updated28 Jul 2020, 06:16 AM IST
Gender
2 min read

A quick click and scroll through your Instagram feed will reveal that from celebrities to your immediate circle of friends, to a large network of women are all posting black and white selfies and solo pics with #ChallengeAccepted.

According to Instagram spokesperson, #ChallengeAccepted and the usually accompanied #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag is “meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything.” The ‘challenge’ started trending in India, late on Monday, 28 July.

View this post on Instagram

#ChallengeAccepted: Weâre living in times where we now realise the importance of lifting each other up instead of pulling someone down. We are gradually acknowledging the truth that tomorrow isnât guaranteed to any of us. So, all we have is âtodayâ... and we have each other. Letâs join forces together and make each day better for everyone around us. Support our women tribe through the worst times, lend a helping hand (if possible) when you see another woman juggling too many things, and appreciate the efforts one has put in even if they didnât succeed. Weâre all in this together. âUplift, donât belittleââ¤ï¸ðªð¼ð¤ð§¿ ~ Thank you, @kanikasanger, for making me a part of this wonderful tribe that personifies #strength. . . . . . #WomenInspiringWomen #WomenEmpowerment

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Also Read
Why There’s No ‘Men’ in Feminism & Black Lives Matter, Not ‘All’

Friends tag each other to take part in the ‘challenge’ to post selfies, and of course, post it along with the two hashtags for greater visibility. At the time of writing this piece, there were at least 3.2 million posts on Instagram in which #ChallengeAccepted was used.

Instagram said that the earliest post with the hashtag was traced back to Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrão, who posted along the lines almost a week ago.

How Does This Serve Feminism, Ask Women On Twitter

How is posting a photo on Instagram a ‘challenge’, asked women on Twitter, while others wondered if it was more appropriate to post about how they have enjoyed ‘work’ created by women. Some even wondered if the ‘challenge’ was started by a man.

Well, how does this challenge serve feminism? It depends on whom you ask!

Also Read
Anyone Can Be a Feminist: A Guide to Feminism for Everyone

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 28 Jul 2020, 05:31 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!