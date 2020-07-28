Why Women on Instagram are Posting Selfies With #ChallengeAccepted

A quick click and scroll through your Instagram feed will reveal that from celebrities to your immediate circle of friends, to a large network of women are all posting black and white selfies and solo pics with #ChallengeAccepted.

According to Instagram spokesperson, #ChallengeAccepted and the usually accompanied #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag is “meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything.” The ‘challenge’ started trending in India, late on Monday, 28 July.