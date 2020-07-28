Why Women on Instagram are Posting Selfies With #ChallengeAccepted
There are at least 3.2 million posts on Instagram in which #ChallengeAccepted was used.
A quick click and scroll through your Instagram feed will reveal that from celebrities to your immediate circle of friends, to a large network of women are all posting black and white selfies and solo pics with #ChallengeAccepted.
According to Instagram spokesperson, #ChallengeAccepted and the usually accompanied #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag is “meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything.” The ‘challenge’ started trending in India, late on Monday, 28 July.
Friends tag each other to take part in the ‘challenge’ to post selfies, and of course, post it along with the two hashtags for greater visibility. At the time of writing this piece, there were at least 3.2 million posts on Instagram in which #ChallengeAccepted was used.
Instagram said that the earliest post with the hashtag was traced back to Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrão, who posted along the lines almost a week ago.
How Does This Serve Feminism, Ask Women On Twitter
How is posting a photo on Instagram a ‘challenge’, asked women on Twitter, while others wondered if it was more appropriate to post about how they have enjoyed ‘work’ created by women. Some even wondered if the ‘challenge’ was started by a man.
Well, how does this challenge serve feminism? It depends on whom you ask!
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.