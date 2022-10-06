Two Students Gang-Rape Minor in Delhi Govt School, DCW Sends Notice to Police

Two boys allegedly gang raped an 11-year-old girl at a government school in Delhi, after which she was directed to keep silent about the incident by her teacher.

"At a Kendra Vidyalaya school in Delhi, an 11-year-old girl was raped by two senior boys in the school's toilet. The girl says that the teacher asked her to keep quiet," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time this year that an incident of sexual assault was perpetrated within government school premises in the national capital.