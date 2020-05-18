The chairman of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Monday, 18 May, tweeted that the body has taken cognisance of the viral video by TikTok ‘influencer’ Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Mumbai-based Siddiqui reportedly has over 13.4 million followers on TikTok.He posted a nine-second clip on the social media platform, in which he is seen saying: “Did the man you left me for abandon you?” following which he goes on to depict an acid attack.Disclaimer: The following video is disturbing, viewer discretion advised.The Quint has not been able to independently verify the exact date on which the video was posted.India World No 1 in Acid Attacks – With Least ConvictionsThe NCW has written to TikTok India seeking the removal of the video and the deletion of Siddiqui’s account for instigating violence against women.Ban TikTok Trends On TwitterSoon after the video went viral on Twitter, users called for a ban on TikTok and removal of Faizal Siddiqui.“Can’t imagine what it would be like to be a survivor of acid attack, one of the scariest thing possible, and seeing someone on TikTok making fun of it,” Twitter user Amit Mohan wrote.Despite SC Order, Acid Attack Survivors Left Without CompensationHighest Number of Acid Attacks In IndiaIn India, at least one case of acid attack occurs every day. However, the country with the most number of acid attacks has the least number of convictions – less than 5 percent – say activists who work closely with acid attack victims.Data from the National Bureau of Crime Records (NCRB), which started classifying acid attacks as a separate case, show that: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.