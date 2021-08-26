Taliban Tells Working Women To Stay Home As Soldiers 'Not Trained' Yet
They have claimed that it is “a very temporary procedure”.
The Taliban has told working women in Afghanistan to stay home as they are not safe in the presence of the group’s soldiers. They have also, however, claimed that it is “a very temporary procedure”.
According to CNN, addressing a news conference, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday, 24 August, "We are happy for them (women) to enter the buildings but we want to make sure they do not face any worries.”
"Therefore, we have asked them to take time off from work until the situation gets back to a normal order and women related procedures are in place, then they can return to their jobs once it's announced."Zabiullah Mujahid, as per CNN
Claiming that the guidance to stay at home is only until the group can find ways to ensure that women are not "treated in a disrespectful way" or "God forbid, hurt," Mujahid said the measures were necessary because the Taliban's soldiers "keep changing and are not trained”.
Meanwhile, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said on Tuesday that women's rights were a "fundamental red line".
Following its return to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban attempted to portray a more moderate image, even promising rights for women and girls. But concerns over human rights violations abound, with the World Bank on Tuesday even halting financial support to the country amid worries about the fate of women under the Taliban rule.
