‘Nothing But Proud’: Tagore Students Back School’s LGBTQ Discourse

Following an article published in OpIndia on Tuesday, 20 July, slamming Tagore International School (TIS) in Delhi for “brainwashing” children into gender identity politics, people on Twitter demanded that action be taken against the school. The posts on Twitter also demanded action against Nazariya – the Queer Feminist group – that conducted the workshop way back in 2018.

“Netizens are not comfortable with the idea of children being brainwashed in these matters at an age where they are very impressionable. Some have also appealed that the Union minister look into the whole matter and prevent such events from occurring in the future," the OpIndia piece said. It called the conversations around gender identity as a “toxic ideology”.