An Uphill Journey: How Savita Kanswal Crossed Hurdles To Become a Mountaineer
Until a few years ago, Savita Kanswal's parents were apprehensive of their daughter’s decision to pursue mountaineering. "People in the town would come and ask us why we are sending our young daughter outside. We did not know what to say to them…" said Kamleshwari, Savita’s mother.
Now, as 25-year-old Savita, who has already climbed nine peaks, prepares to climb Mount Everest, her parents beam with pride. Her mother says that Savita’s success in the field has garnered a change of heart for the family as well as for others in her town.
However, Savita did not reach here overnight.
Years of training, justifying her choices to those around her, taking up part-time jobs to fund mountaineering courses, and building her physical strength – reaching here has been an uphill task for Savita.
Speaking about the challenges, Savita said, “Those at home and people outside, ask why a girl has to go outside. Further, one has to be financially able to pursue such a career. But now, as I prepare to climb Mount Everest, so many people have come forward to support me.”
Tracing Savita’s Love for Adventure
Recalling her daily trek to school which was 4 kilometre away from her home in Maneri in Uttarakhand, Savita said, “I am from the mountains and I have always loved climbing mountains. I have always loved adventure."
This turned into a passion once she became an adult. Her elder sister Manorama Kanswal (27) said, "we used to help our father in the fields. Savita was always the strongest of all of us."
In school, Savita had taken up an adventure course, which exposed her to the world of mountaineering. Savita said, “once I knew that a career in mountaineering was possible, I just knew that I had to do it. There was no particular reason but I knew that I wanted to be a mountaineer.”
Overcoming a Mountain of Challenges
Finances were an issue for Savita who comes from a humble farming background. Savita and her sister had done a short retail course and worked in Cafe Coffee Day and Reliance from 2014 to 2016.
"She was working part-time but also was also interested in mountaineering courses. But our family could not afford those courses. So she would work for six months, complete one part of the course, then work again and go back to the course."Manorama, Savita's sister
Soon she got a job as a trainer at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) in 2016 and could then focus on her training. She then got associated with the Indian Institute of Mountaineering and went ahead to complete 9 expeditions. The most recent expedition was Mount Lhotse in the Himalayas, the world's fourth highest peak, which Savita scaled in 2021.
Further, Savita said that one needs to be mentally fit to be able to climb mountains. “You are without network for days and months at stretch and cannot talk to your family or your friends.”
Recalling one particular scare, Savita said:
"While we were climbing Mount Lhotse summit, we had to go from camp 3 to camp 4. We had to come cross a few dead bodies. The Nepal government was making effort to bring these bodies down and we were climbing up. For a moment, I doubted my own decision and wondered if I have come to the wrong place or taken the wrong decision."
The Indian government had sponsored her climb which cost Rs 21 lakh. Realising that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Savita went ahead. She refused to give up and finally climbed the peak.
Her parents, who are visiting Delhi for the first time, smile from side to side as people congratulate them on her success.
Savita's mother said, "Earlier, everyone used to tell us that she should get married instead of pursuing a career in mountaineering. Now, they come and tell us 'look at what your Savita has achieved'."
Savita will be starting her 'dream expedition' in the coming week. Over the years, she has been refused for sponsorship and been told to get another job by multiple people in her hometown.
"I used to get demotivated by many because they would ask me why I am pursuing mountaineering. Eventually, everyone came around. I believe that all is well that ends well.”Savita Kanswal
