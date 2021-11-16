Delhi HC Likely to Get First Openly Gay Judge: SC Collegium Picks Saurabh Kirpal

In a milestone for LGBTQIA+ rights in India, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge in the Delhi High Court. The recommendation, finalised in a meeting on 11 November, comes after the collegium rejected his candidature four times since 2018 based on an alleged objection from the union government.

If appointed by the Centre, Kirpal will be the first openly gay judge of a constitutional court in India.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 11th November, 2021, has approved the proposal for elevation of Shri Saurabh Kirpal, advocate, as judge in the Delhi High Court,” read the collegium’s resolution stated.

Headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, the SC collegium includes Uday U Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.