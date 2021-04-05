How Homophobia Precludes Saurabh Kirpal From Becoming a Judge

In October 2017, the Delhi High Court had unanimously recommended Saurabh Kirpal, a seasoned lawyer, for the appointment as the permanent judge of the Delhi High Court.

However, till date, Kirpal has received no decision on the said recommendation of appointing him as a high court judge. Why? He feels that it might have something to do with his sexual orientation. Kirpal openly identifies as a gay man – and lives with his partner in New Delhi.