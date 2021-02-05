What Would Pop Star Rihanna Even Know About Farm Protests?

Before you rush to label Rihanna's message in solidarity with farmers' protest ‘a paid tweet’ because, well, what can a 'female' pop star even know about social issues, right, here are some facts for you.

The 32-year-old iconic singer and Hollywood actor doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. The tweet to her 100 million followers, which created a flutter in India, is hardly the first issue she has been vocal about!