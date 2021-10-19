'Reverse Ban on Girls' Education Immediately': Malala Yousafzai to Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize awardee Malala Yousafzai, in an open letter published on Sunday, 17 October, called on the Taliban government in Afghanistan to permit the resumption of schools for girls in the country.

"To the Taliban authorities... Reverse the de facto ban on girls' education and reopen girls' secondary schools immediately," says the letter, which has been penned by a group of activists, including Yousafzai.

The Taliban ministry of education had permitted schools to reopen for boys from 18 September. Schooling for girls, on the other hand, remains halted.