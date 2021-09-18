Taliban Say Afghan Boys' Schools To Re-Open, No Mention of Girls
The Taliban ministry of education has said in a statement that Afghan schools are set to re-open for boys from Saturday, 18 September. The statement, however did not mention girls, reported Reuters.
It stated that official madrasa religious schools, and both state and private schools would re-open from Saturday for primary and secondary level students. "All teachers and male students should attend school," the statement noted, as quoted by Reuters.
Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, most educational institutions in the country have remained shut as the group has failed to revive the economy and restore normalcy.
Although, the Taliban had not asked the schools to close after they took over, they said the security situation was not feasible to carryout activities for women.
According to the publication, only a few schools have managed to operate during this period. And that too only for girls till sixth grade. Although some women have managed to go to universities, girls' high schools have largely remained closed.
The Taliban has so far maintained that they will not go back to ruling the country using the strict policies of their previous regime, that did not allow education for girls. It has also assured that girls will be allowed to study, albeit in gender-separated classrooms.
(With inputs from Reuters)
