Adoption Law Raises Question Of Recognising Same-Sex Union: Experts

"Therefore, the discrimination is against LGBTQ persons who may wish to adopt as a couple," she said. Narula added that people from the community have been legally adopting children in India for several years now, albeit without explicit recognition.

"We need to reach a stage where not just the rights of LGBTQ persons are recognised, but same-sex unions also receive equal treatment under the law," she said.

Child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly said she is glad that people are speaking about it because it will have a far-reaching impact on adopted children.

"So what are they going to do next to recognise co-habitation of two people - will they bring in a marriage law or will they allow for marriage what will they do is my question.