Delhi Man Kills Live-In Partner, Stores Body, Marries Another Woman on Same Day

What we know: The police said that as per preliminary investigation, the couple has been in a relationship for the last few years. While Gehlot is from Mitraon village, Yadav was from Jhajjar, Haryana.

"Both the accused and the deceased used to travel to their respective coaching institutes daily in the same bus, and they became friends and later on fell in love. They started meeting before and after the coaching classes. In February 2018 the accused took admission in D. Pharma in Galgotiya College at Greater Noida and the deceased also took admission in the same college in BA (English Honours). Thereafter, both of them started living together at Greater Noida in a rented house," the police statement said.

Why you should read on: The accused was reportedly confronted about his marriage plans with another woman by the deceased, after which he allegedly strangulated her.

"The dhaba is situated at a vacant plot on the outskirts of Mitraon village. The accused then went to his home and solemnised his marriage with another girl," the police statement added.