Nalasopara Murder: 'Hardik Lied to Us After Killing Megha,' Claims Her Family

Just a day before she was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner Hardik Shah in Nalasopara near Mumbai, Megha Torbi called her aunt in Karnataka's Gulbarga saying that she would be transferring some money to her mother's bank account.

"At the time, she told me that Hardik had fought with her and beaten her up badly," Sandhya Torbi, her aunt, recalled to The Quint.

That was also the last time Sandhya would ever speak to Megha. On 13 February, Hardik allegedly strangulated Megha with a towel and hid her body in their bed box.