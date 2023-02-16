ADVERTISEMENT

Man Allegedly Kills Live-In Partner Near Mumbai, Hides Her Body in Bed Box

The murder came to light after residents of the building reported a foul smell emanating from the apartment.

Mythreyee Ramesh
(Trigger Warning: Description of violence.)

A Mumbai court on Wednesday, 15 February, sent a 27-year-old Hardik Shah to five-day police custody, after he was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner near Mumbai's Nalasopara.

What happened: According to the Mumbai Police, he hid 37-year-old Megha's body in the storage area of his bed, at their rented homes.

The big point: The murder came to light after residents of the building reported a foul smell emanating from the apartment. Local police officials broke open the door of the room and found the woman’s body.

What we know: Hardik was reportedly unemployed, and Megha, a nurse by profession, used to bear the expenses of the house, the police said in a statement.

  • According to police, Megha is a native of Kerala, and she met Hardik, a son of a diamond merchant.

  • The couple rented a house in Nalasopara two months ago.

  • Hardik reportedly sold household items and escaped with the money – and was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender

