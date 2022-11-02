Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico 2020 Get Married, Post About Their Love Story
The couple, Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, announced their marriage on Monday, 31 October, using social media.
"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to it on a special day. 28/10/22," the caption for the Instagram post reads, adding emojis of a heart, a ring, and a star.
The video posted by the two beauty pageant contestants shows them holidaying together, and also gives a glimpse of their proposal.
The two had reportedly kept their relationship a secret, since meeting at Miss Grand International 2020.
"Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support “LOVE” without boundaries," a post on Miss Grand International's Instagram profile said.
Varela had represented Argentina in 2019’s Miss Universe and ended up in the top 10 positions at the Miss Grand International 2020. She has modelled for various campaigns and has also worked on different initiatives that battle gender violence, as per Hola magazine.
Valentín, who works with the modelling agency 'Major' in New York, had also made it to the top 10 at the Miss Grand International 2020.
Same sex marriage has been legal in Argentina since 2010, and in Puerto Rico since 2015.
Several Twitter users celebrated the news on the micro-blogging platform, with one saying, "You guys make be me believe, true love is still alive."
Meanwhile, Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a transgender media magnate, recently made history by buying the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million. This is the first time that the beauty pageant organiser will be owned by a woman
