#MarriageStrike Trend Proves 'Men's Rights Activists' Don't Understand Consent
What are these activists trying to prove? That they would rather not be married than understand consent?
In what is probably peak patriarchy but also a sly victory for the feminist movement, Men's Rights Activists (MRAs) are denouncing the institution of marriage on Twitter. The hashtag #MarriageStrike has been trending for more than 24 hours on the social media platform.
What are these activists trying to prove? That they would rather not be married than understand the concept of consent?
Why? Because the Delhi High Court is currently hearing a batch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape, and remove the exceptions that treats it as any other offence under Section 375.
The Case in Delhi HC
Flooding the internet with justification for non-consensual sexual act – also known as rape – these MRAs argued why the exception to Section 375 should remain.
While the section has been amended over the years to remove archaic concepts, emphasise on the importance of consent, and cover all relevant sexual acts, it still retains an exception for non-consensual sex by a husband with his wife.
This 'marital rape exception' has been challenged in the Delhi HC, on the basis that it violates the fundamental rights of married women, including Article 14 (right to equal treatment by law) and Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.
'Hope They Remain on Strike Forever'
People on Twitter also pointed that they hoped that the men held this strike forever – since it is not safe for any woman to marry men who do not understand the concept of consent.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.