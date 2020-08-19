Should India Raise Age of Marriage For Women? Experts Divided

During his address to the nation on India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for women.

“We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls. The Centre will take a decision after the committee submits its report,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

As indicated while presenting the Union Budget, the Ministry of Women and Child Development in June set up a 10-member task-force, headed by Jaya Jaitly, to examine the matters related to age of motherhood and lowering maternal mortality rate (MMR).