Budget 2020: Centre Proposes Raising Marriageable Age of Women
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February, proposed the allocation of Rs 28,600 crore in Union Budget 2020 on programmes related to welfare of women.
She also proposed a task force to recommend raising women’s minumum age of marriage from 18.
Sitharaman also spoke about the “tremendous success” of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme, stating that the enrollment of girls at every level is now higher than boys.
